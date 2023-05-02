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Restrictions on Journalists Covering Parliament Debate Threaten Transparency, Media Bodies Say

“There appears to be a general effort to restrict access to Parliament and its precincts to only a handful of journalists,” they wrote in a letter.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 15, 2021
journalists covering parliament debate
Image Credit: PTI
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PowerPoliticselections
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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