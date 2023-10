Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on. Each week, one episode will be added here.

From your favorite feminist internet memes to your go-to WhatsApp group for venting, the ‘men are trash’ rhetoric is everywhere. But many feminists have criticized this discourse for being alienating, while others talk about the importance of a safe space to heal and vent. Find out where the team stands in this week’s episode.