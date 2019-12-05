share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Experiment: Economic Disadvantage Influences How Women Choose to Dress, Portray Themselves

Financial inequality can lead women to maximize the limited tools at their disposal, including their looks, the researcher says.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 5, 2019
why do women wear revealing clothes
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyclassfashion
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related