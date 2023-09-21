share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

From Unclean to Reclaimed: The Curious Journey of the Word ‘Slut’

We must be aware of how the word actually works to devalue women, if we want to try to reclaim it.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 13, 2020
reclaim the word slut
Image Credit: “Sex and The City 2″(2010)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturelanguage
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related