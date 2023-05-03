The Buzz Cut: Covid19 Is Making Male Politicians Cry In Public

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

The Covid19 pandemic has reduced several male politicians in the West to public tears, essentially changing the rules for who is allowed to cry in public. The New York Times’ Jessica Bennett explains why it may be a great thing.

*

Freeform has ordered a four-part Love In The Time of Corona series to capture romance amidst the Covid19 pandemic. It was only a matter of time.

*

How did Guy Fieri, a burger-loving All-American restaurateur, and his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives show, become a source of solace, respite and escape for an domestic abuse survivor?

*

When the Covid19 pandemic started, Zara started showcasing athleisure and sweatpants for the chic woman to don at home. Even as Zara was praised for adapting its fashion and marketing to the social distancing age, it became clear it’s all a facade, behind which thousands of daily wage workers in Myanmar were losing their livelihoods for demanding masks.

*

People in some parts of the United States are attending “coronavirus parties,” in which non-infected individuals mingle with a person infected with Covid19, in an attempt to ramp up their immunity to the disease. What happened next, you wonder? They got sick.

*

A group of 62 mercenaries from a private security agency in Florida tried to infiltrate Venezuela and overthrow Nicolás Maduro’s regime. Here’s how the failed, excellently publicized attempt happened.

*

Countries led by women leaders are faring better than those led by strongmen. But the leadership styles of say, Angela Merkel, who is more a disciplinarian, are vastly different from the sympathetic Jacinda Ardern. If women leaders are so different in their approaches, how are all of them faring better than the men?

*

After achieving cult-like status in the 2010s — in both good and bad ways — the Twilight saga has another book coming: Midnight Sun, the story from Edward Cullen’s point of view. Bitch Media dissects if this could mean a revival of Twilight fandom.