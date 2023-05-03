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The Buzz Cut: Covid19 Is Making Male Politicians Cry In Public

Plus, a coronavirus rom-com is already in the works.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 9, 2020
male politicians crying Covid19
Image Credit: Jim Davis
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SocietyCulturecoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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