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Woe Is Me! “I Don’t Know How to Ask for My Money Back. What Do I Do?”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Dec 29, 2019
woe is me
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SocietyCultureWoe Is Me!
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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