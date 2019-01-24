share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Develop Test to Detect Ovarian Cancer Via Standard Pap Smear

Ovarian cancer is currently difficult to diagnose because its “symptoms … can often be confused with other ailments.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 11, 2021
ovarian cancer test
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcancer
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related