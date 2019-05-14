share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Call for Doctors to Treat PCOS, Mood Disorders Holistically

Similar hormonal irregularities underlie both PCOS and mood disorders.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
May 14, 2019
pcos and mood disorders
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthBig Picture
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related