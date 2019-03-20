share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Stigma Has Rendered Period Sex Gross. But It’s Actually Good For You.

Period sex can shorten your period and ease your cramps.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 10, 2019
sex during periods
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related