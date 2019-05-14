share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kids Exposed In Utero to Alcohol Show Altered Brain Structure Years Later

Brain scan study offers first glimpse of how fetal alcohol spectrum disorder affects long-term development.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
May 14, 2019
brain structure fetal alcohol spectrum disorder
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbaby
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related