share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Punk Subcultures Used the Internet for Collective Good. Now, an NFT Project Called ‘CryptoPunk’ Undermines This Legacy

Tiffany & Co. unveiled plans to sell diamond pendants for 30 ETH (roughly $50,000 USD) apiece – exclusively to holders of CryptoPunk NFTs.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 6, 2022
cryptopunk NFT
Image credit: Watcher guru/ Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechcryptocurrency
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related