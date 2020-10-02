share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Chandigarh Govt Is Using Watches to Track Sanitation Workers. We Ask an Expert Why It Violates Their Rights.

Employing technology “against people who have already been discriminated against is obviously going to cause more harm than they have faced historically.”

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 4, 2022
chandigarh municipality tracking watches
Image Credit: PTI/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechprivacy
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related