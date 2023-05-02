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Blockchain Ideology Is Rooted in Exclusion. A Feminist Lens Shows Why

A masculinist approach to tech focuses on creating value out of the Internet “commons” through ownership — just like we did with land.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 27, 2022
blockchain is exclusionary
Image Credit: Shutterstock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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FutureTechcryptocurrency
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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