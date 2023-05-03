share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How We Can Better Support Women After Miscarriage

The do’s and don’ts to being a good friend post-pregnancy loss.

written by
Jade Bilardi, Jayashri Kulkarni, and Meredith Temple-Smith, The Conversation
published
Jul 15, 2018
after miscarriage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgrief
AuthorJade Bilardi, Jayashri Kulkarni, and Meredith Temple-Smith, The Conversation

Jade Bilardi is a senior research fellow at the Central Clinical School, Monash University. Jayashri Kulkarni is a professor of psychiatry, Monash University. Meredith Temple-Smith is a professor in the department of general practice, University of Melbourne.

Related