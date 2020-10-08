share
The Swdl
Protests Cannot Be “Indefinite” or Disruptive, Rules Supreme Court

The recent ruling in the Shaheen Bagh case places limits on citizens’ right to protest their government.

Aditi Murti
Oct 8, 2020
supreme court shaheen bagh
Image Credit: PTI
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

