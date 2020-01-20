share
The Swdl
Poland Announces Withdrawal From European Treaty Preventing Violence Against Women

Poland’s justice minister called the treaty “a feminist creation aimed at justifying gay ideology” that is “harmful” because it requires schools to teach children about gender.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 27, 2020
poland violence against women
Image Credit: AFP
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

