share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Chinese City to Let People Search Their Partner’s Domestic Violence History Before Marriage

The policy is a more a knee-jerk response to the domestic violence problem under lockdown than a viable long-term solution.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 25, 2020
domestic violence database China
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeabuse
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related