Pluto Stopped Being a Planet. Now Its Atmosphere Is Disappearing

As it moves away from the sun, Pluto’s atmosphere is beginning to disappear, and refreeze onto its surface.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 11, 2021
pluto atmosphere disappearing
Image Credit: NASA
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

