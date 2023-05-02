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Mars Rover Shows The Red Planet Once Had a Quiet, Ancient Lake

Liquid water is not stable on the surface of Mars. But this new evidence indicates the planet once had a warmer, wetter climate.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 8, 2021
martian crater ancient lake
Image Credits: NASA
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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