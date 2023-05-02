share
The Swdl
‘Mesmerized’ by Undersea Power Cables, Brown Crabs Stay Frozen in Electromagnetic Field

Crabs store more sugar and produce less lactate, just like humans. Being frozen changes their sugar metabolism, affecting their survival.

Devrupa Rakshit
Oct 11, 2021
Image Credits: PNGegg
