share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pluto Lost Planetary Status Due to Influence of Astrology in Science, Say Scientists

“…around the early 1900s, we put him [Galileo] back in jail again when we went with this folk concept of an orderly number of planets.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 10, 2021
why did Pluto stop being a planet
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceastrology
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related