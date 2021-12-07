share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

An Indestructible Black Box Will Record How Climate Change Destroyed Earth

“…this indestructible recording device will be there for whoever’s left to learn from that.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 7, 2021
earth's black box
Image Credits: Earth’sBlackBox.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate change
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related