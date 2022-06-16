share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Plastitar’ – a Mix of Plastics and Tar – Is the Newest Kind of Pollutant

“No longer is the presence of plastic in the environment limited to microplastics or a bottle in the sea… it’s giving rise to new formations.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 16, 2022
what is plastitar
Image Credit: AChem Research Group/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencemarine life
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related