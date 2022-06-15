share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Zoo Elephant Named ‘Happy’ Is Not a Legal Person, New York Court Rules

The court ruled that Happy is a “a nonhuman animal who is not a ‘person’ subjected to illegal detention.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 15, 2022
happy the zoo elephant personhood
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentanimal rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related