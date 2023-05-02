share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Zoo Elephant Named ‘Happy’ Is Not a Legal Person, New York Court Rules

The court ruled that Happy is a “a nonhuman animal who is not a ‘person’ subjected to illegal detention.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 15, 2022
happy the zoo elephant personhood
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureEnvironmentanimal rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related