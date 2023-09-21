share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Peripheral Vision: the Rickshaw Driver

“Driving an auto has shown me that all kinds of people exist and that no two customers are the same.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Nov 1, 2019
life of a rickshaw driver
Hariman Bhogse poses with his rickshaw. (Image Credit: Anubhuti Matta)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplePeripheral Vision
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related