share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Peripheral Vision: a Bar Housekeeper

“I wonder how people, who can afford to come to these places, have no bathroom etiquette.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Aug 16, 2019
housekeeping women at bars
Image Credit: Kanishk Gupta
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplePeripheral Vision
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related