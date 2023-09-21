share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pass It On: To Counter Sexist Microaggressions At Work, Set Boundaries And Find A Mentor‑Ally Who Can Help

“I’ve heard plenty of advice, mostly along the lines of go against the grain. But to me, that didn’t work. What worked better was to be better at my job.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 24, 2021
sexual microaggressions at work
Image Credit: iStock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureGender Discrimination
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related