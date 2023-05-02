The Buzz Cut: After ‘Tandav’ and ‘Mirzapur 2’ FIRs, What’s the Future of OTT Content?

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

After FIRs were filed against Amazon Prime web series Tandav and Mirzapur 2, experts are rightly debating the future of OTT platforms in India and whether the slippery slope of censorship the Indian government is embracing will halt the glory days of uncensored streaming in India.

*

Bernie Sanders memes created a stir on social media, when the U.S. Senator was seen in a winter jacket and oversized mittens — attire quite antithetical to the pomp of U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Sanders’ nonchalance endeared him to social media users, who wasted no time speculating what was going through Sanders’ head and, eventually, pasting his cut-out in photographs of other notable events to satirically minimize their importance.

*

The New York Times and Esquire recently coined two terms that reflect our changing relationship with fashion — “hate-wear,” signaling clothing we don for its utility rather than aesthetic, and “sad-wear” that we use to make ourselves feel better. Hole-y sweaters and blanket pyjamas? They’re en vogue!

*

A new service called Cameo bridges the gap between celebrities and fans, but what started as a wholesome audience engagement platform can soon become one in which celebrities use their clout to insult and attack social media users who criticize them. One recent example: Russell Crowe.

*

Sex and the City is making a comeback, without the iconic character of Samantha, to much aplomb. But we have to ask — Sex and the City has time and again proven to be a relic of a less progressive past; do we really need it back?

*

The Queen’s Gambit may have taken us through a rollercoaster of international chess tournaments, but India itself has had a pretty rich history of chess. Here, what it’s like to grow up in one of the biggest chess capitals in the world, Madras.

*

As the world bid adieu to one of the worst presidents the United States has ever seen, we also have to make ourselves face the reasons for why someone like Trump was able to enjoy four years in power. How did he ever get in, and more importantly, how can America make sure it doesn’t happen again?

*

The conversations brought to the fore during the #MeToo era still reverberate around the world today, a major one being how exactly we can help survivors of sexual assault. One option can be the abuser paying the person they abused. But can it help?

*

As #ArnabChatGate blew up on social media recently, the public finally had proof of what we knew all along — that Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami was deep in bed with the Indian government and that he was running an unapologetic, shameless propaganda channel under the guise of truth-telling. Here, an analysis of Republic TV debates shows just how deep the bias runs.