The Swdl
Parents’ Separation Shouldn’t Impact a Child’s Education: Karnataka HC

To ensure children don’t bear the brunt of their parents’ separation, the court noted it’s important for all parties to coordinate and facilitate their education.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 25, 2022
how divorce impact's children's education
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons
