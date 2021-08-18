share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Single Mothers Conceiving Via IVF Need Not Disclose Sperm Donor’s Name: Kerala HC

For such applicants, the court prescribed a separate form that does not ask for the name and other details of the father.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 18, 2021
IVF mothers don't have to reveal father's name says Kerala court
Image Credit: ecommitteesci.gov.in
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeParenting
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related