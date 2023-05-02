share
The Swdl
Delhi Issues First Caste Certificate for Child Based on Mother’s Caste

Previously, SC/ST caste certificates were issued only based on the fathers’ caste certificate or paternal side certificates.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Jan 5, 2022
Image Credits: Getty
