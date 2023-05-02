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Delhi Issues First Caste Certificate for Child Based on Mother’s Caste

Previously, SC/ST caste certificates were issued only based on the fathers’ caste certificate or paternal side certificates.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 5, 2022
delhi first caste certificate
Image Credits: Getty
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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