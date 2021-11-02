share
Women Disabled Due to Domestic Abuse Can Now Claim Financial Aid in Madhya Pradesh

However, the amount will be credited directly to the woman’s account only if it is linked to their Aadhaar card.

Saumya Kalia
Jan 19, 2022
PowerJusticedomestic violence
Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle.

