share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Go Ahead And Have That Fight in Front of Your Kids

As long as you do it right, arguing is better than suppressing emotions.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 11, 2018
parents fighting in front of children
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureconflict
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related