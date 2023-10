School fees, tuition fees, extracurricular fees — it adds up. But how much? We don’t mean in terms of money (though that, too), but in terms of family happiness and financial security. We want to hear from you how much you think about and plan for the costs of your children’s educational endeavors, what trade-offs you make or don’t make, and whether those decisions feel worth it. Take our 10-question, completely anonymous survey below to tell us how the cost of kids’ education affects your family.

Related: