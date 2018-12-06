Deepika Padukone Earns Half as Much as Salman Khan

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

This year’s Forbes India Celebrity 100 list features actor Deepika Padukone, the only woman among the top 10 earners, ranking fourth with Rs 112.8 crore. But that’s just less than half of what actor Salman Khan, the man who topped the list, earned this year, i.e, Rs 253.25 crore. In case this isn’t enough to convince everyone that the gender pay gap is real (and vast) here are more arguments to help you spread awareness.

A row of naked men curves around the edge of an empty subway platform–artist and activist Mischa Badasyan and his partner, photographer Abdulsalam Ajaj, capture ordinary citizens of various sizes and ages undressed inside 16 of Berlin’s metro stations in a project titled Weil Ich Dich Liebe (Because I Love You). Is live artistic nudity about finding liberation or just titillating?

Someone finally said it. Facial recognition is a menace disguised as a gift. For governments, it’s that perfect irresistible tool that they will use to oppress you and use unprecedented control over you.

The Pence Effect on Wall Street is exactly what #MeToo is not about. After U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he avoids dining alone with any woman other than his wife, several men have said they are spooked by #MeToo and feel like they’re walking on egg shells.

What happens when Twitter enemies Bari Weiss, a writer and editor for the Opinion section for New York Times and politics and culture writer for Vice, Eve Peyser, meet? “Can you like the person you love to hate?”



A new study explains how children are negatively affected by their parents being digitally distracted, also known as “technoference,” and by the harmful effects of stress at work on family life.

Human brains>AI. Here’s why.

Why are we seeing a sudden surge in Afro-surrealist revival? Is it so that they can express the absurdity of life in a racist society by embracing the bizarre or have they found a natural response to racism?

First, The Cut called actor Priyanka Chopra a “global scam artist” for conning “young and naive Nick Jonas” into a “lifelong commitment” by marrying him. Then they deleted it.