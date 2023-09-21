share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It Takes Effort, Strategy for People With Autism to Pass as Neurotypical

Social compensation efforts may help people with autism have a richer social life, but they also take a toll on mental health.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 9, 2019
passing as neurotypical
Image Credit: “Atypical” Netflix (2017)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindautism
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related