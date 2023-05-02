share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Self‑Appointed National Hero Requests Next Film Be Compulsory School Viewing

This week in The Buzz Cut: poverty is high fashion, diapers capture mass attention, and a patriotic man asks the government for a favor.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 14, 2022
Akshay Kumar new film
Image Credits: Prithviraj (2022)/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturefashion
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related