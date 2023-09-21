share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Our Favorite Song Lyrics Could Reveal the Kind of Partners We’ll Be, Study Finds

A new study found that people enjoy music that resonates the most with their respective attachment styles and personality traits.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 7, 2022
music personality
Image Credit: Westends/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceattachment style
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related