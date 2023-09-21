share
How ‘Necrobotics,’ or Using Dead Creatures as Robots, Is Changing Science

It started with scientists using dead spiders as mechanical claws. But necrobotics raises ethical questions about how humane treatment of animals extends beyond their lifespans — into death itself.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 5, 2022
necrobotics
Image credit: Rice University
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

