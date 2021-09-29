share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Our Enduring Love for Dinosaurs, Explained

Dinosaurs appeal to something innate in the human psyche — happiness, excitement, fear, sadness, and good old child-like wonder.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 1, 2021
love for dinosaurs
Image Credits: DKfindout
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturechildren
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related