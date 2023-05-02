share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Dinosaurs May Have Been Going Extinct Before the Asteroid Hit Earth, Scientists Say

High sea levels, cooling climates, and massive volcanic activity may have played significant roles in the mass extinction event.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 30, 2021
did dinosaurs go extinct because of asteroid
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencedinosaur
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related