The Swdl
How I Have Sex: ‘When the Flare‑Ups Are Bad… I’ve Had to Go to the Washroom Mid‑Sex’

This month in “How I Have Sex,” 34-year-old G. shares her story of experiencing sexual intimacy as someone living with ulcerative colitis.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 10, 2022
sex with ulcerative colitis
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
