share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Oxford‑AstraZeneca Pledges to Sell Covid19 Vaccine at Cost to Low‑Income Countries

The vaccine’s low price, combined with its low-maintenance storage, makes it one of the most accessible for Indians.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 24, 2020
oxford-astrazeneca vaccine india
Image Credit: Oxford University/John Cairns/EPA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related