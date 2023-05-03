share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hindutva Extremists Are Attacking Anti‑Caste Music in Punjab. The Hate Is Not New.

Punjab’s musicians have a history of critiquing religious and caste hierarchies.

written by
Akshita Nagpal
published
Jun 17, 2020
punjab anti caste music
Image Credit: YouTube
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycaste
AuthorAkshita Nagpal

Akshita Nagpal is an independent multimedia journalist whose writings on migration, food politics, sexuality, and governance have appeared in Al Jazeera, VICE India, The Hindu, and IndiaSpend, among others. Her documentary film ‘An Unlikely Match’ played on NDTV 24x7. Along with English, she plans to report in Urdu and Persian, languages that she’s teaching herself. She tweets at @AkshitaNagpal. 

Related