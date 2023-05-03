share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Stigma Against Addicts in Recovery Slows Down Their Progress: Study

By withholding jobs, housing, and social interactions, society often hinders the path to recovery for addicts.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 4, 2019
recovery from drug addiction
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related