share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only Calm, Happy Women Are Thought to Be Better Leaders Than Men, Research Shows

Men get more leeway to express negative emotions as people use implicit biases when evaluating leaders, researchers note.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 28, 2021
women-leaders-min.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturewomen & work
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related