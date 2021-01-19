share
Same‑Gender Sexual Harassment Is Covered By POSH Act: Calcutta HC

“There is nothing in Section 9 of the 2013 [POSH] Act to preclude a same-gender complaint,” the court ruled.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 19, 2021
can victim and accused be of same gender under posh act
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

