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Same‑Gender Sexual Harassment Is Covered By POSH Act: Calcutta HC

“There is nothing in Section 9 of the 2013 [POSH] Act to preclude a same-gender complaint,” the court ruled.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 19, 2021
can victim and accused be of same gender under posh act
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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