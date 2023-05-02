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More Than 3,000 Nurses in Kolkata Protest Pay Inequality

Nurses have played a crucial part during the pandemic but are not paid at par with other government employees, unions say.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 3, 2021
Kolkata nurses protest
Image credit: Kunal Chakrabarty/IANS
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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