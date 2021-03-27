share
The Swdl
News Body Directs Aaj Tak To Remove Tablighi Jamaat Content 1 Year After Damage Is Done

Islamophobia perpetuated by organizations like Aaj Tak led to violence and discrimination against Muslims during the first wave of Covid19.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 28, 2021
tablighi jamaat aaj tak
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

