The Swdl
Kerala To Remove Sexist Language From Textbooks After Domestic Abuse Reports

“Steps will be taken to turn our schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights,” the chief minister said.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Jun 25, 2021
kerala dowry deaths
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

